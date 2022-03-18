‘Spreading the joy of colour’: Apple CEO Tim Cook wishes happy Holi

Chandigarh, March 18
Tech giant Apple head Tim Cook took to Twitter to extend Holi wishes. He shared celebration shots captured by Indian photographers Gursimran Basra and Rohit Vohra on the iPhone 13 Pro Max.
"Wishing everyone celebrating Holi a vibrant beginning to spring. Here’s to spreading the joy of color with these beautiful images #ShotOniPhone13ProMax by @coffeekarma and @rohit_apf." he tweeted.
Wishing everyone celebrating Holi a vibrant beginning to spring. Here’s to spreading the joy of color with these beautiful images #ShotOniPhone13ProMax by @coffeekarma and @rohit_apf. pic.twitter.com/bMx9K1McE2— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 18, 2022
Twitterati was delighted to see Cooks' wishes on Holi and praised the ‘majestic’ pictures.
A user asked him to sell mobiles at affordable rates in India.
Danyavaad Tim kook ,wish u the same 👍🏻...may the 🍎 sell mobile's at affordable rates in India in nearby future for all people irrespective of annual income.... hoping for it mr.kook will it happen.!— Srujan Aadhumulla (@Srujanaadhumul3) March 18, 2022
Another user called it a good gesture from Tim for Indian customers.
That's a good gesture from Tim Cook for Indian customers from hi side. Keep up with the good work— Shakti (@Shakti11213616) March 18, 2022
One more user requested him to make iPhones cheaper.
Same to you— Anirudha kolay (@anirudha_kolay) March 18, 2022
Please make iPhones cheaper
Another dubbed Tim’s wishes “Advertisement + Celebration”
Cook wishing Indians on festivals has become a trend. Last year, he posted pictures taken by Gursimran Basra to wish Indians 'Happy Diwali'.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Punjab ministers to take oath on Saturday
AAP is learnt to be giving final shape to the list
Russia-Ukraine War: Russian missiles strike Ukraine's Lviv, Biden to talk to Xi
Japan, Australia expand Russian sanctions | 53 civilians kil...
India deeply concerned over deteriorating humanitarian situation in Ukraine, says Ambassador Tirumurti at UN
Tirumurti says Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a...
Bipartisan group of lawmakers urges India to speak out against Putin
The lawmakers, led by Congressman Joe Wilson and Indian-Amer...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Sangrur police officials
Receives the guard of honour from Sangrur Police