“State of emergency” on Pakistan’s elimination from T20 World Cup

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 13

A state of emergency has been declared in Fort Lauderdale due to the life-threatening flash floods in Florida. Hundreds of flights bound to and from South Florida airports have been grounded by the local authorities. As a result, the Sri Lankan cricket team, which is currently taking part in the T20 World Cup, was left stranded in the city.

Hallandale Beach, between Miami and Fort Lauderdale, has picked up more than 12” of rain in just the last 6 hours with more continuing to fall. This is on top of 4-6” of rain yesterday with more to come Thursday and Friday. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/LZMOD5aBCJ — Brandon Orr (@BrandonOrrWPLG) June 12, 2024

Fort Lauderdale is one of the three venues in USA scheduled to host the T20 World Cup matches. It will host three important games involving India, Pakistan and USA. The first game in the city — Sri Lanka vs Nepal — was also washed out due to heavy rain in and around the stadium.

Meanwhile, Central Broward Regional Park in Fort Lauderdale is set to host key games this week, with Pakistan and USA both fighting for a place in the next round from Group A. USA are placed at No. 2 in the group with four points from three games and a net run-rate (NRR) of +0.127. Meanwhile, Pakistan have only two points from three games but a better net run-rate of +0.191. Only one of these two teams will accompany India to the Super Eight stage from Group A.

Due to life-threatening flash floods in Florida, a state of emergency has been issued by Mayor of Fort Lauderdale 🤯



USA vs Ireland is scheduled here for tomorrow, Pakistan vs Ireland on Sunday. Pakistan cannot afford any washouts 😭😭💔💔 #T20WorldCuppic.twitter.com/fIwqZKfAaA — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) June 13, 2024

While USA play Ireland on Friday, Pakistan take on the same opponent on Sunday. If USA beat Ireland or the match gets washed out, they will join India as the second team from Group A to qualify for the Super 8. A washed out game will see USA and Ireland get one point each. Hence, USA will reach five points while the maximum Pakistan can reach is four points.

It means Pakistan’s game on Sunday will have zero relevance as they will get knocked out, if USA vs Ireland game in Florida is abandoned due to rain.

However, if USA lose to Ireland, Pakistan can write their own destiny when they face the Irish on Sunday.

About The Author Tribune Web Desk The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #Pakistan