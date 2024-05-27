‘Statue of Liberty’ in Punjab: Viral video triggers hilarious reactions; netizens say ‘owner installed it after being denied US Visa’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 27

Didn’t get a chance to see the Statue of Liberty in New York City? No worries, you can have a glance of it in Punjab.

As per reports, some locals in Punjab’s Tarn Taran got a replica of the ‘Seven Wonders of the World’ installed on a building’s roof; a video of which has gone viral on social media.

In the clip, the locals can be seen placing the statue atop an under-construction building with the help of a crane.

The viral video also gave an overall view of the building with some locals getting themselves clicked with the Statue of Liberty-like structure.

From aeroplanes, football and animal-shaped water tanks, Punjab has it all.

The video has also triggered hilarious reactions on social media and has amassed 1 million views on some platforms.

Just In: Man from Punjab installs Statue of Liberty on his rooftop after his US visa application gets rejected 🚨 pic.twitter.com/GfnRk9vJn6 — AIN (Parody) (@aiamit1) May 26, 2024

Reacting to it, a user posted, “Sardarji was denied US Visa, he built the Statue of Liberty on his terrace in Punjab, India”.

Another user commented, “Wakhra Swag of Punjabis: Statue of Liberty now in Tarn Taran…what next?...Niagara Falls or Eiffel Tower in Punjab?”.

Wakhra Swag of Punjabis : Statue of Liberty now in Tarn Taran…what next 😀?



Niagara Falls or Eiffel Tower in Punjab? 😂💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/XwCVexzJ1J — Karan Gilhotra (@karangilhotraPB) May 26, 2024

“Statue of Liberty in a village in Punjab…There we go full Liberty in Punjab now”, posted a ‘X’ user with the video.

For the sake of convenience of Punjabi tourists flocking to USA, the administration has decided to shift the statue of Liberty to Punjab pic.twitter.com/0TBYFpwMqC — Anurag Kejriwal (@anuragkejriwal8) May 25, 2024

"Must be water tank. You will find aeroplanes, SUV and what not shaped water tanks in Punjab", said another user.

Some where in Punjab the THIRD liberty statue is installed.😂 pic.twitter.com/WZqrXpK9Jb — Alok Jain ⚡ (@WeekendInvestng) May 26, 2024

