Steal his look: Zelenskyy’s signature attire is out on sale, netizens call it ‘Iron man suit’

Chandigarh, April 10
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has become a cult figure as he stands firm with his countrymen to combat mounting aggression of Russian forces. He shows sign of hope to his people as he decides to fight for his nation till his last breath. Amid the whole pandemonium, Zelenskyy’s attire— olive green cargo pants, jacket, and shoes— which he usually puts on, is out in market for purchase. If a post on social media is to be believed, anyone can steal his look by flashing few Ukrainian hryvnia.
The viral post has been shared by Glenn Kates on Twitter. The picture features Zelenskyy and his outfit, separately with price tag. “The Zelensky collection (shared on TG),” Glenn captioned the tweet.
The Zelensky collection (shared on TG) pic.twitter.com/rWO41xXGTy— Glenn Kates (@gkates) April 9, 2022
As per the price tag, Zelenskyy’s signature jacket is being sold for 386 Ukrainian hryvnia (UAH). The olive green pants and t-shirt can be bought for 1010 UAH and 200 UAH respectively.
The viral post has grabbed many eyes on Twitter and netizens show their fervid emotions in comment section about Zelenskyy's leadership and courage. The post has surpassed 26,000 likes and 3600 retweets.
Iron man suit !— Skylight (@skylight90000) April 10, 2022
Clothes, inexpensive. Courage, priceless.— PopCulture❤Web Novel Writer (@PopBusterZ) April 10, 2022
Big shoes to fill 😎— yatsko (@yatsko1) April 10, 2022
Definitely can’t buy his courage, determination and leadership at any store— SixtyFourEightyNine (@MakingRando) April 10, 2022
Bravery dresses green ! 😅— Rute Gonçalves (@RuteGon21409567) April 10, 2022
It’s practical. He’s a wartime President. 🇺🇸🇺🇦— T2 (@HouseofTrinh) April 10, 2022
