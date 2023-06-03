Students in US list their school for sale at Rs 34 lakh, calls it ‘half working jail’

Chandigarh, June 3
In an utmost mischievous act, a group of high school students in US tried selling their school on a real estate website, Zillow.
The students listed Meade High School in Marylandon website for $42,069 (more than Rs 34 lakh).
In the overview section of the sale advertisement, the school was referred as ‘half working jail’.
The advertisement added that there is a drainage problem in 15 bathrooms in the school. It has a good kitchen and a dining room with a private basketball court, it read.
A post in this context has been shared by Brooks DuBose. “In what appears to be a senior prank, someone has posted Meade High School on Zillow for the bargain price of $42,069,” it reads.
In what appears to be a senior prank, someone has posted Meade High School on Zillow for the bargain price of $42,069. https://t.co/eyGQwzdisC pic.twitter.com/TXQuXtmgDu— Brooks DuBose (@b3dubose) May 24, 2023
Since being shared, the post has accumulated over 38,000 views. Netizens are in splits over the peculiar prank.
Clever! Love the creativity and humor.— Julie is part of the problem (@juliegabrielli) May 25, 2023
May 24, 2023
cc: @zillowgonewild 😂😂😂— Joanna Grelle 💜💙 (@herracingmind) May 24, 2023
That is awesome.— Denise Kay (@Dinker711) May 25, 2023
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Odisha train crash: Preliminary report states ‘signal was given and taken off’; PM promises stringent action against guilty; Death toll mounts to 288
Both passenger trains were at a high speed and it has been c...
Odisha train accident: Preliminary probe suggests Coromandel Express entered loop line instead of main line, hit goods train
The coaches of Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express capsized a...
Odisha train accident site: Coaches strewn haphazardly, ambulance wails punctuate noise from electric saws
The rescue workers with gas cutters and medical personnel wi...
Was under 'pressure' not to deliver Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict: Former Allahabad HC judge
On September 30, 2010, the Allahabad High Court pronounced i...