Students in US list their school for sale at Rs 34 lakh, calls it ‘half working jail’

In an utmost mischievous act, a group of high school students in US tried selling their school on a real estate website, Zillow.

The students listed Meade High School in Marylandon website for $42,069 (more than Rs 34 lakh).

In the overview section of the sale advertisement, the school was referred as ‘half working jail’.

The advertisement added that there is a drainage problem in 15 bathrooms in the school. It has a good kitchen and a dining room with a private basketball court, it read.

A post in this context has been shared by Brooks DuBose. “In what appears to be a senior prank, someone has posted Meade High School on Zillow for the bargain price of $42,069,” it reads.

Since being shared, the post has accumulated over 38,000 views. Netizens are in splits over the peculiar prank.

