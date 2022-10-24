‘Sunder Pitai’: Google CEO Sundar Pichai shuts down Pakistan troll who asked him to watch ‘first three overs’ of India-Pakistan T20 WC match

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 24

Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Monday shared his warm wishes on Diwali, saying that he is celebrating the festival by watching India's thrilling victory over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup on a re-run.

"Happy Diwali! Hope everyone celebrating has a great time with your friends and family. I celebrated by watching the last three overs again today, what a game and performance #Diwali #TeamIndia #T20WC2022,” he tweeted.

Notably, Virat Kohli smashed a stunning 82 not out to lift India to a four-wicket win on the final ball against arch-rivals Pakistan in a classic T20 World Cup match on Sunday that unfolded in front of a massive Melbourne Cricket Ground crowd. 48 runs were scored by India in the last three overs as they pulled out a nail-biting win.

But Sundar’s tweet celebrating Diwali with the last three overs between India and Pakistan did not sit well with Pakistani trolls who descended on Google CEO’s Twitter timeline to take a dig at him. A Pakistani user responded to Sundar Pichai, asking him to watch the first three overs.

However, Sundar Pichai came back with an epic rejoinder. Trolling that user, the Google CEO said, “Did that too:) what a spell from Bhuvi and Arshdeep.” Pichai was referring to the first three overs of the match when Arshdeep sent Pakistani captain Babar Azam and prolific run-getter Mohammed Rizwan back to the pavilion in a fiery spell.

Sundar's witty response had Indian social media users in awe as they reacted to his epic takedown of a Pakistani troll.

