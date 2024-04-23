Supreme Court rejects Rakhi Sawant’s bail plea, asks her to surrender in leaked video controversy

Chandigarh, April 23
Bollywood sensation Rakhi Sawant finds herself in the middle of a legal battle, as her ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani revealed that the Supreme Court denied her bail request, ordering her to appear in person before a Mumbai court within four weeks.
Durrani took to his Instagram stories on Monday, providing an update on Rakhi’s problems. The highest court purportedly made it clear that her bail request would not be considered until she surrendered. Presently, Rakhi is residing in Dubai, evading the legal proceedings in India.
Rakhi attempted to get a pre-arrest release, but the Supreme Court turned against her request.
The rift between Rakhi and Durrani dates back to their turbulent relationship. The couple parted ways amidst several allegations from Rakhi, including accusations of extramarital affairs and domestic abuse against Durrani. On February 7, 2023, Durrani was taken from Rakhi’s residence and placed under arrest. After being in jail for five months, he was eventually released. Presently, Durrani has tied the knot with former Bigg Boss contestant Somi Khan.
According to reports by Bollywood Bubble, Durrani lodged multiple FIRs against Rakhi and threatened to have her imprisoned as soon as she arrived back in India. He asserted in March of this year that Rakhi’s four-month stay in Dubai was a consequence of the legal battles he had initiated against her.
