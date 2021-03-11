‘Suraj ko maddham karwa do please’: Netizens make a special request to Shah Rukh Khan amid scorching heat

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 29

Temperatures across India have surpassed all previous records. The mercury level in Delhi-NCR and parts of north-west India is hovering above 45 degrees Celsius mark. Drawing reference with a popular song, ‘Suraj Hua Maddham’, from K3G movie, Twitter users are proactively tagging Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, pleading him to ask the Sun to lessen its intensity.

The post was initially shared by a user, Srishti Pandey. Soon after she posted the tweet, users started a thread, adding more references from the film.

Dear @iamsrk

sooraj ko madham karwardo please — Srishti Pandey (@srishtayyyy) April 28, 2022

Aisa lag raha hai Sooraj ko maarne ki supaari di hai — Adit Jain (@thenameisadit) April 28, 2022

It’s teamwork. Ask Kajol as well. — Santoshi (@santoshirose) April 29, 2022

Dear @iamsrk . Hear hear!!

Once you spread out your arms I'm sure Sooraj Maddam hoke chand jalne lage ga — Neko!⁷ | Jimin OST | That That | CB 10.6.2022 (@korenanii_neko) April 29, 2022

SURAJ MADDHAM NHI HUA

it's 41°C — vani (@paneerchillli) April 26, 2022

Since the beginning of the summer season in March this year, several parts of the country have been reporting severe hot weather. The IMD has issued a 'Yellow' warning for three days -- from April 29 to May 1 -- for Delhi and areas in northwest India.

