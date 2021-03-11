‘Suraj ko maddham karwa do please’: Netizens make a special request to Shah Rukh Khan amid scorching heat

Chandigarh, April 29
Temperatures across India have surpassed all previous records. The mercury level in Delhi-NCR and parts of north-west India is hovering above 45 degrees Celsius mark. Drawing reference with a popular song, ‘Suraj Hua Maddham’, from K3G movie, Twitter users are proactively tagging Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, pleading him to ask the Sun to lessen its intensity.
The post was initially shared by a user, Srishti Pandey. Soon after she posted the tweet, users started a thread, adding more references from the film.
Dear @iamsrk— Srishti Pandey (@srishtayyyy) April 28, 2022
sooraj ko madham karwardo please
Aisa lag raha hai Sooraj ko maarne ki supaari di hai— Adit Jain (@thenameisadit) April 28, 2022
It’s teamwork. Ask Kajol as well.— Santoshi (@santoshirose) April 29, 2022
Dear @iamsrk . Hear hear!!— Neko!⁷ | Jimin OST | That That | CB 10.6.2022 (@korenanii_neko) April 29, 2022
Once you spread out your arms I'm sure Sooraj Maddam hoke chand jalne lage ga
April 28, 2022
SURAJ MADDHAM NHI HUA— vani (@paneerchillli) April 26, 2022
it's 41°C
Since the beginning of the summer season in March this year, several parts of the country have been reporting severe hot weather. The IMD has issued a 'Yellow' warning for three days -- from April 29 to May 1 -- for Delhi and areas in northwest India.
