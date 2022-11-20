Suryakumar Yadav thrashes New Zealand scoring 111 off 51 balls; memes galore, Kohli calls it ‘video game innings’

Chandigarh, November 20
Flamboyant Indian batter Surya Kumar Yadav has been continuing his hitting spree with making the New Zealand bite the dust with his power pack century in 2nd T20 match of the series in Mount Maunganui’s Bay Oval on Sunday.
Yadav scored 111 not out of just 51 balls.
Suryakumar's century helped India post a competitive total of 191 for 6 in 20 overs against New Zealand. The batter returned only after hitting 11 fours and 7 sixes.
Since Yadav has continued the streak of scoring big in T20 games during recent times, twitterati has fuelled a meme riot over the way he thrashed Kiwi ballers.
Suryakumar Yadav playing New Zealand bowlers today.— Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) November 20, 2022
What a player! #SuryakumarYadav #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/QkVh9qclMm
@surya_14kumar be like#SuryakumarYadav#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/4Rp43ZkDjq— Rajnish Kumar 🇮🇳 (@rajj0O) November 20, 2022
Pakistan Fans Going to Meet Babar Azam & Mohammad Rizwan After watching Suryakumar Yadav scoring His Second T20I Century(with a Strike rate of over 140)#SuryakumarYadav#INDvsNZ#indiancricket#CricketOnPrime#crickettwitter#NZvsIND#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/gJcj3nStrz— MTvalluvan (@MTvalluvan) November 20, 2022
Is Khiladi Ki Chamak Alag Hai, Dhamak Hai 🤩🙏❤️...@cricketaakash ☺️🤍... This Sky Is No Limit @surya_14kumar 😊😊😍😍😍... #SuryakumarYadav #NZvIND #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/X1aGC2B0qb— Dinesh (@joydev07) November 20, 2022
SKY these days.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 20, 2022
Always on fire. In a league of his own.#SuryaKumarYadav pic.twitter.com/kDPfgfhmp9
When #SuryakumarYadav came to bat, fans be like:#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/TxjbOuBDDc— Prince Agarwal (@princeagarwal08) November 20, 2022
Suryakumar Yadav playing in every match be like . #INDvNZ #NZvIND #INDvsNZ #SuryaKumarYadav pic.twitter.com/75YvhmQ8FE— Vishwajit Patil (@_VishwajitPatil) November 20, 2022
Numero Uno showing why he's the best in the world. Didn't watch it live but I'm sure this was another video game innings by him. 😂 @surya_14kumar— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 20, 2022
