Suryakumar Yadav thrashes New Zealand scoring 111 off 51 balls; memes galore, Kohli calls it ‘video game innings’

Chandigarh, November 20

Flamboyant Indian batter Surya Kumar Yadav has been continuing his hitting spree with making the New Zealand bite the dust with his power pack century in 2nd T20 match of the series in Mount Maunganui’s Bay Oval on Sunday.

Yadav scored 111 not out of just 51 balls.

Suryakumar's century helped India post a competitive total of 191 for 6 in 20 overs against New Zealand. The batter returned only after hitting 11 fours and 7 sixes.

Since Yadav has continued the streak of scoring big in T20 games during recent times, twitterati has fuelled a meme riot over the way he thrashed Kiwi ballers.

SKY these days.

Always on fire. In a league of his own.#SuryaKumarYadav pic.twitter.com/kDPfgfhmp9 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 20, 2022

Numero Uno showing why he's the best in the world. Didn't watch it live but I'm sure this was another video game innings by him. 😂 @surya_14kumar — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 20, 2022

#Cricket #new zealand