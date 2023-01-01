‘Swagat Nahi Karoge Hamara’: Delhites observe mild tremors amid New Year celebration, netizens fuel laugh riot

Chandigarh, January 1
Well the onset of New Year 2023 happened with mild tremors of 3.8 magnitude felt in Haryana’s Jhajjar. The impact of tectonic shift was also observed in Delhi.
With Delhites witnessing third temblor in less than 2 months, social media platforms have been flooded with rib-tickling memes. Many pointed out how earthquake marked onset of the New Year. Few called it an ill omen as they felt it to be an alarm of more negative events in future.
New Year First Jhatka...Earthquake!— Durvesh Yadav (@itsdurveshyadav) December 31, 2022
God is saying, This is just a demo baby...i will give u jhatka whole year!
Se be careful!
Thanks God! You are the superior 😅
Humbe rahenge ham pura saal...❤#earthquake #delhiearthquake pic.twitter.com/brlk7jbYDX
Earthquake in Delhi... In very first hour of 2023 .— Akash Mishra 🇮🇳🚩 (@akash_mishra97) December 31, 2022
Happy new year delhi#earthquake #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/jnSBAhgoP0
Dilliwale to 2023:#Delhi #Earthquake pic.twitter.com/k0Z4W1pPst— Rajat Garg 🇮🇳 (@rajat_garg25) December 31, 2022
Earthquake, me in 2022 & 2023 be like #earthquakepic.twitter.com/v87IlH6Cv4— Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) December 31, 2022
#Earthquake in Delhi, 2023 be like : pic.twitter.com/YLcXSrj5EI— Gautam Rajesh Shelley ⚡ (@gautamrshelley) December 31, 2022
#Delhi welcomes 2023 with a tremor !! #Earthquake ! #HappyNewYear#earthquake pic.twitter.com/ZhIVXxKtw8— Arjun verma (@Arjunverma02) December 31, 2022
2023 couldn't have a better beginning 😭🤏#earthquake pic.twitter.com/1fzNR8NXZJ— Sk🌻 (@heyya12340) December 31, 2022
Meanwhile Year 2023 to god-#earthquake#HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/kKNLuqE2O8— Faheem (@_Afeem) December 31, 2022
People after seeing #earthquake trending on 1st day of new year.... #HappyNewYear #Delhi ncr pic.twitter.com/1GxO5MwDsB— Bella Ciao (Chai) (@punjabiii_munda) December 31, 2022
#Earthquake In delhi ncr is like....— Bella Ciao (Chai) (@punjabiii_munda) December 31, 2022
#HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/WYrc5Ehhdb
