‘Swagat Nahi Karoge Hamara’: Delhites observe mild tremors amid New Year celebration, netizens fuel laugh riot

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 1

Well the onset of New Year 2023 happened with mild tremors of 3.8 magnitude felt in Haryana’s Jhajjar. The impact of tectonic shift was also observed in Delhi.

With Delhites witnessing third temblor in less than 2 months, social media platforms have been flooded with rib-tickling memes. Many pointed out how earthquake marked onset of the New Year. Few called it an ill omen as they felt it to be an alarm of more negative events in future.

New Year First Jhatka...Earthquake!



God is saying, This is just a demo baby...i will give u jhatka whole year!



Se be careful!

Thanks God! You are the superior 😅

Humbe rahenge ham pura saal...❤#earthquake #delhiearthquake pic.twitter.com/brlk7jbYDX — Durvesh Yadav (@itsdurveshyadav) December 31, 2022

Earthquake in Delhi... In very first hour of 2023 .

Happy new year delhi#earthquake #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/jnSBAhgoP0 — Akash Mishra 🇮🇳🚩 (@akash_mishra97) December 31, 2022

Earthquake, me in 2022 & 2023 be like #earthquakepic.twitter.com/v87IlH6Cv4 — Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) December 31, 2022

