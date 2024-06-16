 T20 World Cup: Shubman Gill sent back home due to ‘disciplinary issue’? Here is what the Indian team coach has to say : The Tribune India

Topping Group A with 7 points, the ‘Men in Blue’ will now head to West Indies to play their Super Eight matches

Shubman Gill. PTI file



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 16

As India winded up their group stage fixtures positively in the ongoing T20 World Cup with their final league match on Saturday against Canada abandoned due to a wet outfield, speculation was rife that the team’s travelling reserve Shubman Gill was sent back home due to a ‘disciplinary issue’.

However, the rumours surrounding the same were quashed by India batting coach Vikram Rathour, who said that “it was decided since the team was selected.”

Topping Group A with seven points, the ‘Men in Blue’ will now head to the West Indies to play their Super Eight matches, while Shubman Gill and Avesh Khan, who were part of the four-member travelling reserves, will be released and return home.

The other two travelling reserves — Rinku Singh and Khaleel Ahmed — will remain with the side for the remainder of the tournament.

“This was a plan from the beginning. When we come to the US, four players will come together. After that two will be released and two will travel with us to West Indies. So, this plan was made from the beginning since the team was selected. This was planned so we are just following that,” Rathour said in a press conference after India's match against Canada abandoned without a ball being bowled.

After a washout due to wet outfield Rathour is looking forward to practice days in Barbados, where Men in Blue will take on Afghanistan on June 20 in their Super Eight fixture.

Talking about the team's preparedness for the Super Eight stage, Rathour said they have players to deal with any situation.

“…we need to be a flexible team. We need to look at the conditions that are in front of us and be ready to deal with those. So as a team, we are going to be really flexible, I think. We'll react the way what we get on the day. We have enough resources in our team to deal with any kind of conditions,” said Rathour. — with IANS

About The Author

Tribune Web Desk

The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

#Canada #Cricket #Shubman Gill #West Indies


