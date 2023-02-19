Taliban bans use of condoms, other birth control measures; calls their prevalence ‘western conspiracy’ to curtail Muslim population

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 19

Taliban, since its unceremonious coup in Afghanistan, has been unleashing draconian laws on its nationals to curtail their fundamental right. From banning women in universities to preventing them from entering gyms and parks, the bizarre decisions have been meet with ire, censure. In a fresh, Taliban has allegedly proclaimed ban on use of contraceptive pills, condoms calling their use western conspiracy to control Muslim population.

As per a report in The Guardian, Taliban fightershave been going door to door threatening people against use of birth control methods. Order has been issued to pharmacies as well to clear their shelves of all such products.

However, the exercise is being carried out in only 2 major cities namely Kabul and Mazar-i-Sharif.

The Taliban’s Ministry of PublicHealthin Kabul has not issued any official statement on the issue.

