Tamil actress embraces post-divorce life with peculiar photoshoot, calls it a message to ‘voiceless’ women

Shalini shared multiple pictures on her Instagram where she could be seen donning a red gown while celebrating her separation

She smugly flaunts a banner with alphabets reading ‘divorced’ besides ripping off a photograph with her former better half. Pic credit- Instagram/shalini



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 3

Till now we have seen people celebrating their nuptials with absolute bang accompanied by whole paraphernalia of decoration and pre wedding shoot but never have we ever perhaps seen someone celebrating their separation with as much enthusiasm. Well this new precedent has been set by Tamil actor Shalini, where she was seen solemnizing her divorce in a most peculiar way.

As per reports, Shalini divorced her husband and announced the news with a creative photoshoot. She shared multiple pictures on her Instagram where she could be seen donning a red gown. She smugly flaunts a banner with alphabets reading ‘divorced’. In yet another picture she could be seen ripping off a photograph with her former better half, which seems to have been clicked at the time of their wedding.

“A Divorced woman’s Message to those who feel voiceless. It’s okay to leave a bad marriage cause You deserve to be happy and never settle for less, take control of your lives and make the changes necessary to create a better future for yourself and your children. DIVORCE is NOT a FAILURE!!! It’s a turning point for you and to led positive changes in your lives. It takes a lot of courage to leave a marriage and stand alone So to all my BRAVE WOMEN out there I dedicate this,” she captioned the photoshoot.

She also categorically conveyed that the act was not done to accumulate publicity but to give a message to other women who face similar situation and feel ‘voiceless’.

Notably, Shalini was married to Riaz and the duo also have a daughter together. She accused her husband of mental and physical abuse and opted to part ways, as per ETimes.

