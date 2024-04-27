'Tarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor ‘Sodhi’ goes missing; has shared photos with father 4 days back

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 27

Actor Gurucharan Singh--best known for his role as ‘Sodhi’ in the hit 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' series has been reported missing for four days.

The actor, who had been visiting his parents in Delhi, was expected to return to Mumbai, but has not been heard from since April 22.

Vansh Dhariwal, the landlord of Gurucharan's parents, expressed his worry, stating, "I found out myself in the evening; I don't have much information about all this. His parents live upstairs, and he frequently comes to meet them. He came to meet this time as well."

Gurucharan's neighbour Akash shared, "Sometimes he used to come to meet the parents, but he didn't come every day. Whenever he came, he used to meet the children with a lot of love and also took photos. We found out yesterday that he is missing." The actor's father has filed a complaint with the Delhi Police, about his son's disappearance since his departure to Mumbai.

As per the complaint, 50-year-old Gurucharan embarked on his journey from Delhi but failed to reach his destination or return home.

His phone has remained unreachable, adding to the distress of his family.

Assuring their commitment to the investigation, Delhi Police officials said they were looking into it after receiving complaint.

Gurucharan Singh--known for his comedic prowess on 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'—had bid farewell to the show a few years ago. With ANI inputs

