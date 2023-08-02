Taylor Swift gifts her tour truck drivers Rs 82 lakh to thank them for carrying her equipment around US

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 2

Singer Taylor Swift has reportedly gifted Rs 82 lakh to each tour truck driver who carried her equipments on her US tour.

The 33-year-old superstar is said to have given the whopping sum to all the truckers who’ve been carting her tour equipment around the US.

Taylor is believed to have 50 truck drivers on the tour, meaning she shelled out almost four million pounds in bonuses, reports metro.co.uk.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Grammy-winner Taylor is also reported to have given a “very generous amount” to other staff members on the tour.

It included band members, dancers, lighting and sound technicians and caterers.

A source told TMZ that the money was an "end of the tour" bonus the pop star ended her US leg of tour, before starting on to Mexico.

But we hit peak wild fan moment when last month it was reported Swifties caused an earthquake during the musician’s recent show at Seattle’s Lumen Fields.

Seismologist Jackie Caplan-Auerbach told CNN that the ‘Swift Quakes’ took place on July 22 and 23 and that the dancing at the shows caused seismic activity ‘equivalent of a 2.3 magnitude earthquake.’