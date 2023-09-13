Taylor Swift wins top honours at MTV's Video Music Awards

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 13

Pop star Taylor Swift has tied the record for most wins in a single night at MTV Music Video Awards (VMAs).

The other stars who attended the ceremony included band Tomorrow X Together and Selena Gomez.

Nicki Minaj also stole the spotlight at the awards nite.

The annual awards ceremony that celebrates artists and performance in the music industry was held on Tuesday.

Taylor Swift received the most nominations and wins at this year’s event.

The pop star was the biggest winner at VMAs. She went into the night with most nominations and left with four wins for ‘Best Pop’, ‘Song of the year’, ‘Best direction’ and ‘Video of the year’.

Prior to Tuesday’s show, Swift held 14 VMAs to her name, placing her closely behind Beyonce’s 16 and Maddona’s 20. She ended the broadcast with 18 total Moon Person’s trophies.

“This is unbelievable. The fact that this is a fan-voted award means so much to me,” Swift said in her acceptance speech.

“It really felt like adventure of a life time past this year. I cannot believe that it was a year ago at the VMAs that I announced the ‘Midnight’ album. All I have to say tonight is thank you.”

NSYNC presented the award making Swift visibly excited as she accepted it. "I had your dolls!" Swift said to the band members, including Lance Bass and Justin Timberlake. "You are pop personified. So to receive this from your golden pop hands, it's too much." She added.

Rema and Selena Gomez won the first VMA for Afrobeats music for their collaboration ‘Calm Down’.

Performers at the ceremony, held at the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey, included Demi Lovato, Lil Wayne, Olivia Rodrigo, host Nicki Minaj and rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, who received the Global Icon award.