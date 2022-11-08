Rajasthan teacher undergoes gender-change surgery to become male, marries student

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 8

A physical education teacher in Rajasthan's Bharatpur has undergone a gender change surgery to become a male and married his student.

"I always wished to undergo surgery to change my gender. I had my first surgery in December 2019," said Aarav Kuntal.

“I loved him from the beginning. Even if he had not done this surgery, I would have married him. I went along with him for the surgery, said Kalpana after marrying Aarav.

