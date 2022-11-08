Rajasthan teacher undergoes gender-change surgery to become male, marries student

Chandigarh, November 8
A physical education teacher in Rajasthan's Bharatpur has undergone a gender change surgery to become a male and married his student.
"I always wished to undergo surgery to change my gender. I had my first surgery in December 2019," said Aarav Kuntal.
Bharatpur, Rajasthan | Teacher undergoes gender change surgery to become a male & marry a student— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) November 8, 2022
"I always wished to undergo surgery to change my gender. I had my first surgery in December 2019," says Aarav Kuntal, teacher who changed his gender pic.twitter.com/S70JGrprwr
“I loved him from the beginning. Even if he had not done this surgery, I would have married him. I went along with him for the surgery, said Kalpana after marrying Aarav.
I loved him from the beginning. Even if he had not done this surgery, I would have married him. I went along with him for the surgery: Kalpana after marrying Aarav pic.twitter.com/SPKnH9TrbW— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) November 8, 2022
With ANI inputs
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14
As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...
Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife
Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...
Anand Marriage Act to be implemented properly in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Mann, along with his wife, pays obeisance at Takht Sri Kesga...
Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana
Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...