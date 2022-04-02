Telangana farmer hires a man on daily wages of Rs 500, disguises him as sloth bear to protect crops

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 2

Farmers in India use very creative ways to protect their crops from danger of stray animals and other potential attacks. Scarecrows and mannequins are used by many farmers to get rid of such situations.

A farmer in Siddipet district of Telangana has adopted a unique way to combat such attacks on crop.

Bhaskar Reddy, from Koheda region of Telangana’s Siddipet, hired a person on daily wages to wear a costume of sloth bear to protect his crops. The person is given Rs 500 daily to protect ten acres of land having Maize and vegetable crops.

Telangana man in bear costume fends crop from wild animals pic.twitter.com/rgizcvTJrT — Take One (@takeonedigital) March 31, 2022

"I've hired a person for Rs 500 a day to wear the costume and walk around the field to keep the animals away," he told a news agency.

Many on internet found the daily wage amusing and explained how many IT companies pay similar wages to their employees.

It is difficult to ward off monkeys and boars so this idea is quite practical actually. 👍👍 — richa badola (@richa04richa) March 31, 2022

Man in bear costume is earning more than freelance writers😂😐 https://t.co/mjxmGIK3gr — Ushaa (@ushavasant) March 31, 2022