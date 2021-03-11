Tesla rickshaw or haunted carriage? Watch netizens go crazy over a trishaw moving all by itself; ask if Elon Musk launched it

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 3

Whether one believes in ghosts or not is subjective. Paranormal activities have been felt by some, supported by few but no one has been able to find enough evidence.

While some refute the phenomenon altogether, various incidents push us to dig deep.

One such bizarre video of a rickshaw moving ahead and back all by itself has spooked netizens.

Shared on Facebook, the video has crossed over 760k views and gone viral.

In the clip credited to Limon Sarker, we see a busy road on a stormy day. Suddenly, out of nowhere, a rickshaw takes a stroll into the road with neither a driver nor a passenger in sight.

It doesn’t end here. After plunging into the busy road, it parks back to the sidewalk effortlessly all by itself.

“Tesla rickshaw with Auto Voice Command and Auto parking!” read the caption.

Siliguri's First Tesla Rickshaw with Auto voice command

When Did @elonmusk launch it ? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/7mbPvX42Vz — Liars Fc Soccerworld (@LSoccerworld) June 3, 2022

Netizens were left bewitched by the apparently paranormal video. Some pointed out that the cart was possessed while those not believing in ghosts wondered if it was a new venture by Elon Musk.