Tesla rickshaw or haunted carriage? Watch netizens go crazy over a trishaw moving all by itself; ask if Elon Musk launched it

Chandigarh, June 3
Whether one believes in ghosts or not is subjective. Paranormal activities have been felt by some, supported by few but no one has been able to find enough evidence.
While some refute the phenomenon altogether, various incidents push us to dig deep.
One such bizarre video of a rickshaw moving ahead and back all by itself has spooked netizens.
Shared on Facebook, the video has crossed over 760k views and gone viral.
In the clip credited to Limon Sarker, we see a busy road on a stormy day. Suddenly, out of nowhere, a rickshaw takes a stroll into the road with neither a driver nor a passenger in sight.
It doesn’t end here. After plunging into the busy road, it parks back to the sidewalk effortlessly all by itself.
“Tesla rickshaw with Auto Voice Command and Auto parking!” read the caption.
Siliguri's First Tesla Rickshaw with Auto voice command— Liars Fc Soccerworld (@LSoccerworld) June 3, 2022
When Did @elonmusk launch it ? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/7mbPvX42Vz
Netizens were left bewitched by the apparently paranormal video. Some pointed out that the cart was possessed while those not believing in ghosts wondered if it was a new venture by Elon Musk.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police
Police suspect these suppliers could be the ones who helped ...
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
Actor Salman Khan, father Salim Khan get anonymous threat letter; Mumbai cops register FIR
Further investigation is underway, say police