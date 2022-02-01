Thai man with 8 wives has drawn up rota to decide who gets to be with him

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 1

This Thai man has eight wives and should be an idea for those who say they cannot even handle one.

Ong Dam Sorot, a tattoo artist, lives with all eight wives happily and have even made a roster for who gets to share bedroom with him.

Interviewed about his “controversial” marital status, Sorot on a TV show said: “They all lived under one roof as one big happy family.” The interview has over 3 million views on YouTube alone, featured Sorot introducing each of his wives and explaining how they met.

The women said their husband was the kindest, most considerate man on earth and all claimed to get on well together, Oddity Central reports. He met his first wife, Nong Sprite, at a friend’s wedding and quickly asked her to marry him.

Sorot then met his second wife, Nong L, while at a market and met his third wife, Nong Nan, at a hospital. He met his fourth, fifth and sixth wives via Instagram, Facebook and TikTok, respectively.

Nong Film, his seventh wife, met him while visiting the Phra Pathom Chedi temple.

He met his eighth wife, Nong Mai, while he was on a holiday with four of his wives in Pattaya beach.

They described him as a “very kind and thoughtful man.”

The wives sleep in four bedrooms, two per room, and have worked out a roster to take it in turn to share a bed with their husband – a situation no one seems to mind.

When Sorot brought up the subject of possibly taking a second wife with Nong Sprite she reportedly said that she loved him enough to agree, especially seeing as he was always attentive enough to ask her if she was ok with the idea, reports New York post.

Sorot says that he had told his wives to always be honest with him. If they found someone else, he said, they should just come and tell him.