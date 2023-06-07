Thane parents celebrate their son’s 35 marks in all 6 subjects in Class 10 board exam

Chandigarh, June 7
Social media is always jam-packed with stories of parents from across the country celebrating academic accomplishments of their children. Be it the board exams or other competitive exams, parents always expect their kids to make them proud by scoring high. Standing slightly apart, a story of parents from Thane is getting fervidly viral across social media platforms where they heartily celebrated just passing marks of their son.
Vishal Karad, a Marathi medium students brought joy to his parents by passing his SSC exam while obtaining minimum pass percentage of 35 marks in all six subjects, as per a report in TOI.
The journey of Vishal was full of challenges and hardships as financial constraints loomed large over the family. Thus, the family had even doubted his ability to pass the exam.
Vishal’s father is an auto driver and had laid out immense support to his son.
He aspires to continue his studies to provide better future to his supportive parents.
