The sindoor scene from Thapki Pyar Ki 2 is going viral; netizens say RIP physics, RIP logic

Chandigarh, February 1

If there wasn’t enough melodrama loaded in a typical Indian TV serial, this scene from Thapki Pyar Ki 2 will take it to another level. The need to be a sansakari bahu or the value of sindoor have been established before in different narratives. Over the years, these ‘gospel truths’ have been reemphasised many times over. And no matter what the viewers think about these regressive, stereotypical, hackneyed depiction of women, makers continue to glamorise the idea with ‘far-from-reality’ twists.

Take for instance this scene from Thapki Pyar Ki season 2, which has left the viewers dumbfounded, where two women push each other out of the way to get smeared by the sindoor (vermillion) falling from a pooja ki thali (plate) that is accidentally tossed in the air!

This Twitter user shared the scene and wrote, "Advanced sindoor applying way in 2022."

advanced sindoor applying way in 2022 😭 pic.twitter.com/irKTLbB8yi — rish. (@lostboyinthesky) January 27, 2022

Protagonist played by Jigyasa Singh wins the battle with catching the vermillion on her palm and ends the scene.

After watching this ‘illogical’, ‘science-defying’ sindoor scene, netizens have begun a meme fest. As most are laughing on this yet-another ‘exaggeration benchmarked’, some are questioning the logic behind the viral scene.

If this is actually a ritual then I'm already married y'all 😭 https://t.co/LgeJls8YRB — ivy (@julieceIIo) January 28, 2022

Physics ka kaunsa theory tha ye jo maine school mein miss kiya? — farah khatoon (@itweet_faru) January 29, 2022

Sindoor is still fine but this one is beyond science. Even Rajnikant wont dare to do😅 pic.twitter.com/85RnrpCs8f — Sandy Buddy (@Sanddybuddy) January 28, 2022

Indians are really excelling in physics and biology

pic.twitter.com/9CVeOPw8L1 — Rucian❄️ (@Rucian13_) January 28, 2022

So during Nikah, groom will record qubool hai and send it on whatsapp to two girls who are connected to him through a common group, whoever downloads it first will become his wife. 🤷‍♂️🤔 — Aamir Khan (@AAMIRKHAN313) January 28, 2022

Reaction of people who saw this video and wasted one minute of their lives 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ruAG7PSf6D — Navin_Kris (@Kyakarotz) January 28, 2022