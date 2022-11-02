‘Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai’: Musk’s ‘Blue tick’ bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter

Chandigarh, November 2
Soon after Elon Musk acquired Twitter for USD 44 billion and became the micro-blogging site’s new CEO, reports suggesting verified users would need to pay a fee to keep their ‘blue tick’ badge proved true.
The ‘Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator’ set a price of $8 a month for the badge that authenticates the identity of the account holder.
Taking to Twitter, Musk wrote, "Twitter's current lords and peasants system for who has or doesn't have a blue checkmark is b******t. Power to the people! Blue for $8 per month".
Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022
Power to the people! Blue for $8/month.
To all complainers, please continue complaining, but it will cost $8— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2022
He added that the price is adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity.
He disclosed a host of perks with the paid Blue plan and said the users will get priority in replies, mentions, and searches, which he said is essential to defeating spam/scams, as well as the ability to post long video and audio among other benefits.
Musk’s announcement of his new Twitter Blue plan on Wednesday inspired a host of memes and prompted #bluetick to trend on Twitter.
Take a look at some funny memes here:
Elon Musk to blue tick users pic.twitter.com/QgrTIDIInS— Saahil Sharma (@faahil) November 2, 2022
Elon Musk decided to charge $20 For Blue tick.#Elonmusk #bluetick pic.twitter.com/vsnhq7IfJ7— Neha Pal | Digital Marketing (@vpromotesu) November 1, 2022
As soon as one month complete, Elon Musk to blue tick users:- pic.twitter.com/m6VIVIOdNo— Priyaanka (@Priyank_hahaha) November 2, 2022
Parody accounts wale blue tick ka khel dekhte hue 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Qe4CvCI6Wg— Rofl Gandhi 2.0 🏹 (@RoflGandhi_) November 2, 2022
Paying money to get blue tick. pic.twitter.com/MyPkFpkDlu— Arnab Ray (@greatbong) November 1, 2022
& here we poor people...Dont even know how to get blue tick😂😂— Shivani Singh Dangi (@ShivaniSinghDa2) November 1, 2022
#blueTick pic.twitter.com/dsiSuMCCDL
don't worry guys we're just one stephen king tweet away from getting the price down to $2— KnowNothing (@KnowNothingTV) November 2, 2022
Making #blueTick paid is the full proof business plan of getting $44 billion dollar back from twitter users in few months 😂😂😂😂 😂😂😂#ELONMUSK #ElonMuskTakesTwitter pic.twitter.com/eeCv2Lxz8K— Priyanka Banubakode ↗️ (@PriyaBanubakode) November 1, 2022
Elon when he realises he’s going to have to pay $8 per month for his #blueTick pic.twitter.com/J19iIbuZwi— MB (@bowx_) November 1, 2022
Earlier, speculation of the fee being set at $20 a month kept the Internet abuzz.
Even bestselling author Stephen King denounced the anticipated fee.
$20 a month to keep my blue check? Fuck that, they should pay me. If that gets instituted, I’m gone like Enron.— Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 31, 2022
Musk negotiated with the author on the micro-blogging platform with a counter offer of $8 a month.
We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022
His negotiation fuelled hilarious memes on social media.
Read a few rib-tickling ones here:
मामला पूरा पालिका बाजार स्टाइल में हैंडल किया जा रहा है. pic.twitter.com/jNqYrDFLUe— Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 1, 2022
Bhaia Sarojini mein $2 mein mil jaata hai...dhang se lagao. https://t.co/fqiVCrHlbn— Kabir Taneja (@KabirTaneja) November 1, 2022
Waiting for "chal na tera na mera" "itne par final karte hain" 🤣🤣— Ms.Positivity🇮🇳 (@No__negativtyxd) November 1, 2022
5 dollars and you have a deal🤝— Mu (@TheTallWeeb) November 1, 2022
😭 $8 dollars for blue tick 🤣 pic.twitter.com/VQdDcj8PtT— Peaceful (@liberalwoke_) November 1, 2022
Currently, any Twitter account that is “authentic, notable and active” can apply to get verified by filling up an application.
