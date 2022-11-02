‘Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai’: Musk’s ‘Blue tick’ bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 2

Soon after Elon Musk acquired Twitter for USD 44 billion and became the micro-blogging site’s new CEO, reports suggesting verified users would need to pay a fee to keep their ‘blue tick’ badge proved true.

The ‘Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator’ set a price of $8 a month for the badge that authenticates the identity of the account holder.

Taking to Twitter, Musk wrote, "Twitter's current lords and peasants system for who has or doesn't have a blue checkmark is b******t. Power to the people! Blue for $8 per month".

Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit.



Power to the people! Blue for $8/month. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

To all complainers, please continue complaining, but it will cost $8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2022

He added that the price is adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity.

He disclosed a host of perks with the paid Blue plan and said the users will get priority in replies, mentions, and searches, which he said is essential to defeating spam/scams, as well as the ability to post long video and audio among other benefits.

Musk’s announcement of his new Twitter Blue plan on Wednesday inspired a host of memes and prompted #bluetick to trend on Twitter.

Take a look at some funny memes here:

Elon Musk to blue tick users pic.twitter.com/QgrTIDIInS — Saahil Sharma (@faahil) November 2, 2022

Elon Musk decided to charge $20 For Blue tick.#Elonmusk #bluetick pic.twitter.com/vsnhq7IfJ7 — Neha Pal | Digital Marketing (@vpromotesu) November 1, 2022

As soon as one month complete, Elon Musk to blue tick users:- pic.twitter.com/m6VIVIOdNo — Priyaanka (@Priyank_hahaha) November 2, 2022

Parody accounts wale blue tick ka khel dekhte hue 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Qe4CvCI6Wg — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 🏹 (@RoflGandhi_) November 2, 2022

Paying money to get blue tick. pic.twitter.com/MyPkFpkDlu — Arnab Ray (@greatbong) November 1, 2022

& here we poor people...Dont even know how to get blue tick😂😂

#blueTick pic.twitter.com/dsiSuMCCDL — Shivani Singh Dangi (@ShivaniSinghDa2) November 1, 2022

don't worry guys we're just one stephen king tweet away from getting the price down to $2 — KnowNothing (@KnowNothingTV) November 2, 2022

Making #blueTick paid is the full proof business plan of getting $44 billion dollar back from twitter users in few months 😂😂😂😂 😂😂😂#ELONMUSK #ElonMuskTakesTwitter pic.twitter.com/eeCv2Lxz8K — Priyanka Banubakode ↗️ (@PriyaBanubakode) November 1, 2022

Elon when he realises he’s going to have to pay $8 per month for his #blueTick pic.twitter.com/J19iIbuZwi — MB (@bowx_) November 1, 2022

Earlier, speculation of the fee being set at $20 a month kept the Internet abuzz.

Even bestselling author Stephen King denounced the anticipated fee.

$20 a month to keep my blue check? Fuck that, they should pay me. If that gets instituted, I’m gone like Enron. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 31, 2022

Musk negotiated with the author on the micro-blogging platform with a counter offer of $8 a month.

We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

His negotiation fuelled hilarious memes on social media.

Read a few rib-tickling ones here:

Bhaia Sarojini mein $2 mein mil jaata hai...dhang se lagao. https://t.co/fqiVCrHlbn — Kabir Taneja (@KabirTaneja) November 1, 2022

Waiting for "chal na tera na mera" "itne par final karte hain" 🤣🤣 — Ms.Positivity🇮🇳 (@No__negativtyxd) November 1, 2022

5 dollars and you have a deal🤝 — Mu (@TheTallWeeb) November 1, 2022

Currently, any Twitter account that is “authentic, notable and active” can apply to get verified by filling up an application.

