‘They really like to hug’: Korean woman vlogger grabbed, touched inappropriately by man on streets of Pune

ANI

Pune, December 20

A man has been arrested by Pimpri Chinchwad police of Pune district on Tuesday for misbehaving with a Korean woman vlogger, officials said.

Police arrested the accused after a video of a Korean woman vlogger shooting on the streets of Pune went viral. In the video, the Korean vlogger, holding a coconut in her hand, was exploring the city when she faced harassment from the accused. The video showed a man touching the vlogger inappropriately by putting his hand around her neck.

The victim, in her video, expressed her discomfort, stating, "They really like to hug."

The incident happened in November in Pune's Ravet area during Deepawali. Korean vlogger Kelly uploaded the video on her Youtube channel after which it did rounds on social media sparking outrage among the netizens.

Amid the huge uproar over the viral video, Maharashtra Police took cognisance of the matter and arrested the accused under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 294 (punishment for obscene acts or words in public) of the IPC.

"Taking the cognisance of the viral video, the crime branch unit of Pimpari Chinchwad police tracked down the man from Ravet area and arrested him on Tuesday. Police have registered an FIR under Sections 354 and 294 of the IPC against him, and are verifying the facts. A probe is on," said ACP Satish Mane of Pimpri Chinchwad police.

Meanwhile, in another incident in Mumbai last year, a YouTuber, a South Korean national, was harassed and molested by two people while she was live-streaming from the Khar area of Mumbai. The Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested two people for harassment.

