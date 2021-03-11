Watch: Thief breaks into dance after robbing shop in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli

Chandigarh, April 22
A CCTV footage of a thief performing a triumphal dance after robbing a hardware shop is going crazy viral on social media.
The incident took place in Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh.
In the viral video, the thief can be seen in covered face, grooving after successfully purloining things from the shop. Later, the thief can also be seen comfortably crawling out of shop through half-opened shutter.
According to media reports, he stole approximately Rs 6,000 in cash and goods worth thousands.
The video has been shared on Twitter by account named Manoj KAKA. The Twitter user tagged Chandauli police and Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Zone Lucknow in his tweet. “The thief is celebrating after the theft in UP now.@chandaulipolice do you have any responsibility?” the user wrote in Hindi.
यूपी में अब चोर चोरी के बाद जश्न मना रहा है चंदौली में @chandaulipolice आपकी कोई ज़िम्मेदारी है क्या ? @adgzonelucknow pic.twitter.com/RTnNJdScEa— Manoj KAKA (@ManojSinghKAKA) April 18, 2022
Chandauli police said, “The case has been registered at the local police station in connection with the incident under the relevant Section. Necessary legal action will be taken based on prevailing electronic and physical evidence.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi in J-K: LIVE updates: PM reaches Jammu, to arrive in Palli hamlet amid tight security
A red alert has already been sounded in the Union Territory ...
Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police
Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike
Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian attempts suicide in Sangrur jail
Police have registered a case
Bhagwant Mann steps in after opposition furore over ‘jugad rehris’, seeks report
Punjab Police step aside, let ‘jugad rehris' run for the tim...
PM Modi recalls contributions of all former PMs in his 'Mann Ki Baat'
Stresses on water conservation