Thieves perform 'pooja' before ransacking finance firm in Kerala

Starting a venture or buying something new- like a house or a vehicle- is usually pushed through a prayer in India. Commencing something with prayer is considered as a good omen and usually tantamount to success, as per beliefs. However, there could be certain unusual incidents, where people emulate the practice to effectuate something unlawful. One such bizarre incident has been reported from Kerala’s Kollam district, where thieves performed Pooja before breaking into a finance firm.

A per the reports of Manorama Online, the miscreants performed Pooja with liquor and betal leaves before looting the finance firm named Pathanapuram Bankers. The owner, Ramchandran Nair, discovered robbery at his firm when he reached there at 9 am on Monday. He reported that money and gold worth Rs 42 lakh has been mugged from his firm’s premises.

A report with local police station has been registered in the case and prime facie evidences suggest thieves managed to reach inside the first floor of premises through roof. They reportedly broke iron grills and forced open the gate.

The officer further explained that the miscreants used a cutter to open the lockers and get their hands on the gold and cash. Police also reportedly discovered a note pasted on wall which reads “I am dangerous; don’t follow me”.