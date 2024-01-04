 ‘Third dunki flight’: Indians trying to enter US illegally via Dubai were mostly Class 8 to 12 pass : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Trending
  • ‘Third dunki flight’: Indians trying to enter US illegally via Dubai were mostly Class 8 to 12 pass

‘Third dunki flight’: Indians trying to enter US illegally via Dubai were mostly Class 8 to 12 pass

Over 60 people from Gujarat on board the Nicaragua-bound aircraft had agreed to pay Rs 60 lakh to Rs 80 lakh to immigration agents

‘Third dunki flight’: Indians trying to enter US illegally via Dubai were mostly Class 8 to 12 pass

Passengers from Nicaragua bound Airbus A340 flight that was grounded in France on suspicion of human trafficking, leave the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after their arrival, in Mumbai, India, December 26, 2023. Reuters



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 4

A Nicaragua-bound aircraft, an Airbus A340, carrying 260 Indian passengers, was grounded in France for four days over suspected human trafficking. It was sent back to Mumbai in the early hours of December 26.

Investigations by CID into illegal emigrations to the US using chartered flights have revealed that another plane had taken off for Nicaragua from Dubai on December 6 as well, taking the number of such known trips to three so far, reports TOI.

Over 60 people from Gujarat on board the Nicaragua-bound aircraft had agreed to pay Rs 60 lakh to Rs 80 lakh to immigration agents, who promised to cross into the US illegally after reaching the Latin American country.

Police said 66 Gujarat natives, including some minors, were mainly from Mehsana, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Anand districts.

Police have questioned 55 of them and recorded their statements. Majority of them have studied till Class 8 to 12. Each of them admitted that they had agreed to pay Rs 60 lakh to Rs 80 lakh to the local immigration agents to help them cross into the US illegally after reaching Nicaragua via Dubai.

The state CID has so far acquired the names and contact numbers of nearly 15 agents, who had promised to help these 55 people enter the US illegally through the US-Mexico border.

It added that the CID had written a letter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to help it collect more information about the agents who had acquired Dubai visa of these 55 passengers, bank details of agents who had paid the visa fee from his account, how the agents managed to acquire visa of Nicaragua from Dubai and who booked the flight from Dubai and paid money for the tickets of passengers.

The chartered flight, which was operated by Romanian charter company Legend Airlines and bound for Nicaragua, landed at Vatry near Paris on December 21 for a technical stopover en route from Dubai when the French police intervened.

French authorities launched a judicial investigation into the conditions and purpose of the trip, with a unit specialising in organised crime investigating suspected human trafficking.

Nicaragua has become a popular destination for those seeking asylum in the US. As many as 96,917 Indians attempted to enter the US illegally in the financial year 2023, signalling a 51.61 per cent jump from the previous year, according to data made available by the US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP).

At least 41,770 of those Indians attempted to enter the US via the Mexican land border, CBP data shows.

Flights to Nicaragua or third countries where obtaining travel documents is easy have come to be known as 'dunki' flights. With PTI inputs

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dubai #France #Gujarat #Mumbai


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Former model Divya Pahuja, out on bail in case related to gangster Gadoli’s 'fake' encounter, shot dead in Gurugram hotel

2
World

Over 100 killed, 188 injured in twin blasts at ceremony honouring slain Iranian commander Soleimani

3
Punjab

Gurugram hotel owner shot Punjab model Divya Pahuja for blackmailing him with his 'obscene pictures'; CCTV shows body dragged into blue BMW car

4
Trending

Why are Canada goose jackets being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK

5
Entertainment

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira marries long-time partner Nupur Shikhare

6
Punjab

Oil tanker catches fire on highway in Punjab’s Khanna, leads to panic

7
Sports

Cape Town Test: South Africa 62 for 3 in second innings at stumps on Day 1, trail India by 36 runs

8
Science Technology

ISRO to use Musk’s SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket to launch communication satellite in 2024

9
Punjab

10 Punjab AAP ministers get two cars each

10
Punjab

80% in classes 3-5 can’t read Punjabi, English paragraphs

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi
Punjab

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali
Himachal

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero
J & K

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero

Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C
Bathinda

Cold wave in Punjab brings max temp down to 15.6°C

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall
Himachal

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall

UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

Top News

ED has sent false summons to me, BJP wants to stop me from campaigning in general election: Arvind Kejriwal

ED has sent false summons to me, BJP wants to stop me from campaigning in general election: Arvind Kejriwal

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal says his biggest str...

Punjab: Intoxicated auto driver shot Arjuna awardee DSP after minor scuffle over dropping him home on New Year’s Eve in Jalandhar

Punjab: Drug-addict auto-rickshaw driver shot Arjuna awardee DSP after scuffle over dropping him home in Jalandhar on New Year’s eve

It was learnt that DSP Dalbir had left his house with three ...

8 months after scribe Bhawana Gupta was booked under SC/ST Act, Punjab and Haryana High Court quashes FIR

8 months after scribe Bhawana Gupta was booked under SC/ST Act, Punjab and Haryana High Court quashes FIR

Rules that the continuation of criminal proceedings would am...

Punjab and Haryana High Court allows regular bail to Sukhpal Khaira in NDPS case

Punjab and Haryana High Court allows regular bail to Sukhpal Khaira in NDPS case

Court says the evidence collected against the petitioner is ...

3 armed men shoot dead sarpanch in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

3 armed men shoot dead sarpanch in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

The accused have been identified


Cities

View All

Drivers not always at fault, say transporters

Amritsar: Drivers not always at fault, say transporters

Amritsar district administration mulls opening another food street in Golbagh

SGPC forms legal panel to pursue case of disappearance of Akal Takht ex-Jathedar Gurdev Singh Kaunke

Tarn Taran: Police raid kite shops; two held, 20 rolls of synthetic string seized

19-kg heroin seizure baffles Amritsar police

68% outlets out of fuel in Bathinda: Petroleum body

68% outlets out of fuel in Bathinda: Petroleum body

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi

Breach at Bheni distributary, Talwandi Sabo power plant partially shuts down

Lt Gen Nagendra Singh takes command of Chetak Corps

Chandigarh Administration allocates land to NIA, ED, Ladakh

Chandigarh Administration allocates land to NIA, ED, Ladakh

After two more foggy days, maximum temperature to touch 19° C in Chandigarh

Panchkula: Fencing of bridge on to check dumping of waste in Ghaggar

Medical store raided in Burail, illicit drugs seized

Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana have highest cybercrime rate in India

ED has sent false summons to me, BJP wants to stop me from campaigning in general election: Arvind Kejriwal

ED has sent false summons to me, BJP wants to stop me from campaigning in general election: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi court orders release of gangster Deepak Boxer in firing case at Punjab ex-MLA Deep Malhotra’s house

ED examining Delhi CM’s reply; may issue fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case

AAP claims Arvind Kejriwal to be arrested; roads to his Delhi house blocked; police deny charge

2 sharpshooters of Himanshu and Naveen Bali gang arrested in Delhi following encounter

Punjab and Haryana High Court allows regular bail to Sukhpal Khaira in NDPS case

Punjab and Haryana High Court allows regular bail to Sukhpal Khaira in NDPS case

3 armed men shoot dead sarpanch in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

Cops detain protesting truck union chief near Jalandhar's Rama Mandi

Jalandhar: Mother seeks Rs 50L blood money to save son on death row in Dubai

Jalandhar: Woman dies, 16-yr-old daughter hurt as car collides with scooter

8 months after scribe Bhawana Gupta was booked under SC/ST Act, Punjab and Haryana High Court quashes FIR

8 months after scribe Bhawana Gupta was booked under SC/ST Act, Punjab and Haryana High Court quashes FIR

Oil tanker catches massive fire on national highway in Khanna

Residents oppose another bid to run carcass utilisation plant

Cold wave, dense fog to continue

Work on upcoming Ludhiana-Ropar highway remains stalled for land

Protest triggers snarl-ups on Patiala-Rajpura Road

Protest triggers snarl-ups on Patiala-Rajpura Road

Residents of Ward No. 22 in Fatehgarh Sahib hold protest over choked sewers

Man in inebriated state enters Gurdwara Preet Nagar in Patiala's Tripuri area, held

District Bar Association honours three members selected as judicial officers

Patiala DC orders MC to expedite construction of sheds for strays