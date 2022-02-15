This 60-year-old Kerala labourer turns model; see viral photo

Chandigarh, February 15
Social media seems to be doing justice to the overlooked sections of the society. With a cell phone and internet access, a person sitting at any corner of the world could flaunt his talent and become acclaimed. One such story from Kerala has again boomeranged before us.
A 60-year-old daily wage labourer, Mammika from Kozhikode is doing rounds on internet. The man used to be dressed in a faded lungi and shirt but a photographer gave him a whole new look.
The man Mammika has recently completed a promotional photoshoot where he flaunted his stylish model look. Wearing a brown suit and brown tie, Mammika posed with an iPad. Before having his shoot, he got a complete makeover at a salon.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Down the memory lane, we saw a similar story of a homeless Brazilian man whose photo went viral after he received a haircut.
João Coelho Guimarães’s pictures were widely circulated when he got his hair makeover. It wasn’t until his photo went viral that his family came to know that he was alive. He had been collecting roadside trash and had spent most of his life on street, until he met a businessman who gave him a complete makeover.
According to anIndia Todayreport, Mammika was first spotted in the streets by photographer Shareek Vayalil.
Netizens also called him actor Vinayakan’s doppelgänger. Social media is all smiles after the photo went viral.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
India asks citizens in Ukraine to leave temporarily as tension mounts
There are about 20,000 Indian students in Ukraine
Russia says some troops near Ukraine returning to base
It was not clear how many units were being withdrawn, and by...
'Can best serve India's interests outside party fold'; ex-law minister Ashwani Kumar quits Congress after 46 years
Blames 'lack of leadership' in the party
Lalu Prasad convicted in Rs 139-crore Doranda treasury case, fifth in fodder scam
The quantum of punishment to be pronounced on February 18
Sukhbir Badal releases SAD-BSP manifesto; promises free 400 units of electricity to poor, Rs 10 lakh-card to students
Promises 1-lakh govt jobs, truck unions to be restored in Pu...