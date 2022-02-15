This 60-year-old Kerala labourer turns model; see viral photo

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 15

Social media seems to be doing justice to the overlooked sections of the society. With a cell phone and internet access, a person sitting at any corner of the world could flaunt his talent and become acclaimed. One such story from Kerala has again boomeranged before us.

A 60-year-old daily wage labourer, Mammika from Kozhikode is doing rounds on internet. The man used to be dressed in a faded lungi and shirt but a photographer gave him a whole new look.

The man Mammika has recently completed a promotional photoshoot where he flaunted his stylish model look. Wearing a brown suit and brown tie, Mammika posed with an iPad. Before having his shoot, he got a complete makeover at a salon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ｓｈａｒｅｅｋ Ｖａｙａｌｉｌ Ｓｈｋ 📸 (@shk_digital)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ｓｈａｒｅｅｋ Ｖａｙａｌｉｌ Ｓｈｋ 📸 (@shk_digital)

Down the memory lane, we saw a similar story of a homeless Brazilian man whose photo went viral after he received a haircut.

João Coelho Guimarães’s pictures were widely circulated when he got his hair makeover. It wasn’t until his photo went viral that his family came to know that he was alive. He had been collecting roadside trash and had spent most of his life on street, until he met a businessman who gave him a complete makeover.

According to anIndia Todayreport, Mammika was first spotted in the streets by photographer Shareek Vayalil.

Netizens also called him actor Vinayakan’s doppelgänger. Social media is all smiles after the photo went viral.