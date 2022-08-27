This company is ‘pleased’ to inform stock exchange about the death of its promoter, see bizarre letter of corporate filing

Chandigarh, August 27
A picture of a bizarre memorandum is doing the rounds on social media, where a textile company made a gaffe while filing a notice to stock exchange. The Rajasthan-based company, in a bid to intimate Bombay Exchange Ltd about the death of one of their promoters, wrote they are pleased to inform that their promoter in no more in this world.
"We are pleased to inform that promoter of our company Smt. Saroj Devi Chhabra holding 4,41,000 Shares (8.76%) is no more in this world," their filing read. "You are requested to please take on record the above said information of the company for your reference and further needful," the text of the epistle reads.
AK Spintex made the error while submitting its corporate registration to stock exchange on August 25.
The letter has been shared on Twitter by a user, D - Dukhi Aatma.
“Dear investors, the world in a cruel place once you are gone.look at AK Spintex folks Vakil Saheb @RURALINDIA, see how company secretaries using old template/wrong template changes the meaning. Can something be done to correct the issue,” the caption of the post reads.
Dear investors, the world in a cruel place once you are gone.look at AK Spintex folks 😔— D - Dukhi Aatma 😷 (@_setoodeh) August 26, 2022
Vakil Saheb @RURALINDIA , see how company secretaries using old template/wrong template changes the meaning.
Can something be done to correct the issue. #stockmarketnews pic.twitter.com/2QPWkmdmKe
After coming to the notice, netizens started trolling the company for the blunder.
