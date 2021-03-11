This Haryana roadways conductor offers water to all passengers upon boarding the bus, twitterati calls it true service to mankind

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 7

The scorching heat across north India is becoming hard to bear. Moreover, commuters who avail public transport to travel places get dehydrated in such dog days. What more could we expect if we get some liquid to drench our parched throat while travelling in a public transport?

A heartwarming image is doing the rounds across social media platforms, where a bus conductor can be seen offering water to the passengers who board his bus. He has been reportedly doing this for last 12 years, since he joined the service. Unlike other bus conductors who insist passengers to take ticket upon boarding bus, Surendra is one of a kind, who welcome passengers with water. The kind gesture of this conductor is being unanimously hailed across social media.

The image is tweeted by Awanish Sharan, who is an IAS officer. “He is Surendra Sharma.He works as a bus conductor with Haryana Roadways and lives in Rohtak. As soon as a passenger boards the bus, the first thing he offers is a glass of water.He has been religiously following this custom ever since he joined the service 12 years ago,” the caption of the post reads.

