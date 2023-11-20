This is how Pakistan's Babar Azam takes 'revenge' against Virat Kohli as Australia defeat India in World Cup 2023 finals

Chandigarh, November 20
Pakistan’s ex-captain Babar Azam congratulated Australia after Pat Cummins' men won the ICC World Cup 2023 finals.
This reminded many of Virat Kohli's Instagram post for England, when Pakistan lost the match in T20 world Cup finals by 5 wickets in November 2022.
Many called it a tit-for-tat saying that Babar’s wish was well-intentioned. Many wondered if the Pakistan cricketer had finally avenged Virat Kohli’s congratulatory post for England last year.
Thanks babar for giving it back. pic.twitter.com/H7MR8KbEsc— Ahsan (@ahsann_01) November 19, 2023
Guys finally BABAR LAUGHED 🫶🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/3n7t0tUAxI— Umair 🎗️ (@Umair___56_) November 18, 2023
Congratulations Australia. Well deserved👍#INDvsAUSfinal pic.twitter.com/P7eJGrpB8W— Babar Azam (@babrazam358) November 19, 2023
#Australia #Cricket #England #Instagram #Pakistan #Virat Kohli
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Air pollution levels creep up in Delhi
The city's Air Quality Index stands at 338 at 8 am on Monday
Sixth body recovered in London house fire that killed 5 Indian-origin people
Ratra's husband Aroen Kishen who managed to escape the fire ...
Indian-origin man dies in US car crash
Piyush Patel was walking south along substation road near Au...
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: PM Modi speaks to Dhami on rescue operations, says need to maintain workers’ morale
The prime minister says it is necessary to maintain the mora...