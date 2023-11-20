This is how Pakistan's Babar Azam takes 'revenge' against Virat Kohli as Australia defeat India in World Cup 2023 finals

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 20

Pakistan’s ex-captain Babar Azam congratulated Australia after Pat Cummins' men won the ICC World Cup 2023 finals.

This reminded many of Virat Kohli's Instagram post for England, when Pakistan lost the match in T20 world Cup finals by 5 wickets in November 2022.

Many called it a tit-for-tat saying that Babar’s wish was well-intentioned. Many wondered if the Pakistan cricketer had finally avenged Virat Kohli’s congratulatory post for England last year.

Thanks babar for giving it back. pic.twitter.com/H7MR8KbEsc — Ahsan (@ahsann_01) November 19, 2023

Guys finally BABAR LAUGHED 🫶🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/3n7t0tUAxI — Umair 🎗️ (@Umair___56_) November 18, 2023

