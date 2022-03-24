This monologue of a 2-year-old boy before his sister is too cute to be missed

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 24

Social media is a depository of videos which could rejuvenate us amid our daily busy schedule. In the streak, a cute video has surfaced on social media, where a little boy can be seen talking to his sister before going out to play in snow. The adorable video is from Southern Missouri, according to the Daily Mail, and is too heartfelt to be missed.

The short video was captured by 31-year-old Ashton Stevens as she heard her little boy comforting his baby sister. In the clip, 2-year-old Sloan can be seen telling his 8-month-old sister, Isla, about how he is prepared to go out and play in snow. He discusses his entire attire with his sister.

He can be seen crouched over Isla and saying, “It’s OK sis, we’re going to go and play. These are my gloves and this is my hat and these are my shoes and pyjamas.” “I look handsome,” Sloan added.

“I thought it was precious! He is such a caring soul, so I wasn't surprised that he was comforting her, but he cracked us up as he was explaining his outfit and saying how handsome he looked,” Ashton said.

“Their bond is like any other brother-sister bond. There are times where she annoys him or he might get a little jealous of us giving her attention, but he loves her so much,” she added.