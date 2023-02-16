This MP-based IT company notifies its employees on screen to go home after working hours end, netizens divided

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 16

Many employees often raise their concerns over toxic work culture and company’s tendency to push them beyond their working hours.

However, some companies are indeed concerned about work-life balance of their employees and do their bit to ensure that their workers reach homes on time. A Madhya Pradesh-based IT company is earning praises for coming up with an innovative idea to ensure its employees do not work overtime. HR specialist of the company, Tanvi Khandelwal shared a LinkedIn post on how a message pops up on desktop screen of the workers, apprising them 10 minutes before their shift ends.

"Warning!!! Your shift time is over. The office system will shut down in 10 mins. Please go home!," the message reads.

As the picture was getting viral for last few days, many believed it to be bogus. The HR of the company took to LinkedIn and affirmed it was true.

“This is not a promotional and imaginary post ! This is the reality of our office !!SoftGrid Computers My employer supports#WorkLifeBalance. They put this special Reminder, which locks my desktop after business hours and issues a warning. NO MORE CALLS AND MAILS OUTSIDE OF BUSINESS HOURS !! Isn't this fantastic?,” she wrote.

“So, I think if you are working in this type of culture , you do not need any Monday Motivation or Fun Friday to improve your mood! And this is a reality of our office!! Yes in this era we believe in flexible working hours and happy environment Cheers to all of us!! You can also join us,” she added

The post is getting mixed reactions from people. Many are hailing the exercise while few believe it could create further burden.