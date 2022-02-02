This Portuguese dad-daughter duo is slaying it with their synchronized dance moves on Bengali song Kacha Badam

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 2

If you are a regular Instagram user, a lot of videos showing people grooving to the viral Bengali song Kacha Badam must have found a way to your feeds. Joining the trend list are these dad and daughter from Portugal who are simply killing it with their synchronised dance moves.

Grooving to the catchy song, the two look adorable. Chances are they would inspire you to try dance steps.

Posted on the Instagram page pabloeveronicaoficia, they have captioned it, “Love #trend #indian.” There profile has many other dancing vidoes of the father-daughter duo.

The video has garnered over 30,000 likes in its first 13 hours of being shared. And needless to say, the comment session is flooded with love and appreciation for the cute performers.

“You guys again rocked. . . . bravo”, “Best one yet”, “Beautiful” are some of the many comments.

The song Kacha Badam was originally sung by a person named Bhuban Badyakar, a peanut seller hailing from West Bengal.

A video of him singing the song was also posted on the YouTube channel Rupoms Reel last year. The song, however, went viral when singer and musician Nazmu Reachat created a peppy rendition of the song.