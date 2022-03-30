This sitar cover of 'Jab We Met' song 'Aaoge Jab Tum' is all you need to give soothing effect to your soul, watch video

Chandigarh, March 30
When we want to rescue ourselves from daily life melodrama, music is the biggest refuge. Pleasant music often gets into heart and make soothing effects to the listener’s soul. In a viral clip, a musician has played ‘Aaoge jab tum o saajna’ from 2007 film Jab We Met. The video has been shared on Instagram by Rishab Rikhiram Sharma and his performance his stupendous.
Rishab is a sitar player and disciple of sitar virtuoso, Pt. Ravi Shankar. In the now viral video, he has nailed the soulful song on the sitar.
View this post on Instagram
He referred the song as remedy for mental health.
Instagram users cannot resist praising the soulful performance.
Aaoge Jab Tum is a song featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. The song was regarded as love anthem back in 2007.
