This viral optical illusion will make you ask yourself if you need to see your doctor

Chandigarh, February 23

This optical illusion will make you come back to it again, and again, and again.

Originally shared on Twitter @benonwine on February 17, this optical illusion took off instantly, as people squinted and peered into their screens in an attempt to make out its contents. Set within the zig-zag pattern, which reminds one of the Fraser spiral illusion, are some numbers. The challenge then is to spot as many as you can.

“DO you see a number? If so, what number,” @benowine tweeted on February 17. Since then, it's got 3,854 likes and 987 retweets.

“45 283...and what's the catch? Should I book an appointment with my GP,” one user said.

DO you see a number?



If so, what number? pic.twitter.com/wUK0HBXQZF — Benonwine (@benonwine) February 16, 2022

45 283...and what's the catch? Should I book an appointment with my GP? — Philippe Auclair (@PhilippeAuclair) February 17, 2022

I can only see 528. Does that mean anything about my eyesight? — (((Louise Cooke))) (@CookeLouise) February 17, 2022