This was Neeraj Chopra’s epic reply to Europeans when asked if Indians have to return money parents spend on raising them

Chandigarh, November 2
India's Olympic gold medal-winning javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has said that he was quizzed about the way parents raise their children in India.
He said people in Europe asked him if Indians have to return the money parents spend on raising them after they start earning.
The 24-year-old, in an interview to Indian Express, said: "I tell them it’s different here. I think it’s only in our culture that even after growing up we live with our parents as kids."
In other countries, it's basic for children to live separately once they are in their teenage. However, in India, people still enjoy living together in joint families. Unlike the west, parents here still live with their children and grandchildren as a happy family.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat observes state-wide mourning to condole loss of lives in Morbi bridge collapse
Flags flown at half-mast; no official or entertainment event...
Enforcement Directorate summons Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in money-laundering case
Soren, 47, has been asked to appear before the federal probe...
MBBS counselling stalled at Rohtak PGI as students protest against Haryana govt's bond policy
Medicos demand rollback of Rs 36 lakh bond fee imposed by th...
BJP targeting Punjab farmers for stubble-burning because of their protests, says Delhi minister Gopal Rai
Advises the people of Delhi to work from home and use shared...