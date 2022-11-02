This was Neeraj Chopra’s epic reply to Europeans when asked if Indians have to return money parents spend on raising them

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 2

India's Olympic gold medal-winning javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has said that he was quizzed about the way parents raise their children in India.

He said people in Europe asked him if Indians have to return the money parents spend on raising them after they start earning.

The 24-year-old, in an interview to Indian Express, said: "I tell them it’s different here. I think it’s only in our culture that even after growing up we live with our parents as kids."

In other countries, it's basic for children to live separately once they are in their teenage. However, in India, people still enjoy living together in joint families. Unlike the west, parents here still live with their children and grandchildren as a happy family.

