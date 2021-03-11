Three-wheeler modified as Maruti Wagon R takes to the road, ‘desi jugaad’ leaves netizens impressed

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 8

There is no dearth of talent when Indians come to portraying their innovative skills through ‘desi jugaad’, especially in auto sector. They could pose thick challenge to even most accomplished automakers of the world. In a fresh, a video of a modified three wheeler with makeover of a Maruti Wagon R, is being shared vehemently across social media platforms.

The video of this modified three wheeler has been posted on Instagram by Samta Sharma. “It happens only in INDIA,” the caption of the post reads.

The man has used the chassis of an old model Wagon R over his three wheeler to give it a whole new appearance. From behind the model is disguised and looks exactly like a Wagon R. It’s only when the model is view from the front one could figure out it is a modification of conventional three wheeler.

Since being shared the post has accumulated over 88,000 likes. Netizens are hailing the innovative approach.