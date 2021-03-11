Thresher machine-turned-AC welcomes 'baratis' at a desi wedding; 'jugaad' video goes viral

Chandigarh, May 12
Indians can very well relate to the concept of ‘jugaad’ as they are known to make the most out of minimal resources, and one such incident serves as proof.
At a recent wedding, a threshing machine was installed at the entrance to welcome the guests with cool air to beat the heat.
The video tweeted by IPS officer Awanish Sharan has gone viral for the ‘jugaad’ use behind it. The thresher was used as an air-conditioning system for the guests to beat the searing heat.
“Welcoming the processions with the air of Thresher. Awesome idea,” the IPS officer wrote.
“थ्रेशर” की हवा से बारातियों का स्वागत. ग़ज़ब का आइडिया. pic.twitter.com/ewV1XeVZqG— Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) May 10, 2022
The guests can be seen enjoying the ‘thandi hawa’ (cool breeze) as they click pictures by the thresher installed on a man-made water body.
The video has received over 9,000 likes and over 1.4 lakh views on Twitter.
Since necessity is the mother of invention, Twitter users posted some amusing comments hailing the innovation.
“What an idea sir ji,” wrote a user, while another commented, “India is known for its Desi jugaad”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Tibet Airlines’ plane in China veers off runway, catches fire; over 40 injured
All 113 passengers and nine crew members aboard the flight f...
Rajiv Kumar appointed new Chief Election Commissioner, to take charge on May 15
Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju announces this i...
CM Bhagwant Mann chairs meeting with DCs, SSPs on drug trade issue
While police officers were told to crack down on those invol...
73 per cent first-time MLAs in Punjab to be given training in nuances of Assembly’s working
The training will be imparted for two days by a team of expe...
IAF sergeant arrested for leaking sensitive information to Pakistan-based agent
The accused has been identified as 32-year-old Devender Nara...