Thresher machine-turned-AC welcomes 'baratis' at a desi wedding; 'jugaad' video goes viral

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 12

Indians can very well relate to the concept of ‘jugaad’ as they are known to make the most out of minimal resources, and one such incident serves as proof.

At a recent wedding, a threshing machine was installed at the entrance to welcome the guests with cool air to beat the heat.

The video tweeted by IPS officer Awanish Sharan has gone viral for the ‘jugaad’ use behind it. The thresher was used as an air-conditioning system for the guests to beat the searing heat.

“Welcoming the processions with the air of Thresher. Awesome idea,” the IPS officer wrote.

The guests can be seen enjoying the ‘thandi hawa’ (cool breeze) as they click pictures by the thresher installed on a man-made water body.

The video has received over 9,000 likes and over 1.4 lakh views on Twitter.

Since necessity is the mother of invention, Twitter users posted some amusing comments hailing the innovation.

“What an idea sir ji,” wrote a user, while another commented, “India is known for its Desi jugaad”.