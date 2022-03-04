Times Now’s Rahul Shivshankar goofs up the live debate on Ukraine, kept on yelling at wrong panelist for almost two minutes

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 4

A bizarre video of a TV debate has become talk of the town, after Times Now editor-in-chief Rahul Shivshankar kept on schooling the wrong panelist for almost two minutes after an identity mix-up between two guests.

The debate was on current ongoing Ukraine crisis. Rahul asked the panelist, who he assumed to be Mr McAdams, to go on the streets of Ukraine and fight alongside their men. He also refereed him as someone with ‘colonial mindset’. Mr Mc Adams whereas has been unable to utter anything for the past two minutes because of the ongoing banter between Shivshankar and another Russian guest (who he assumed was Mr McAdams).

Craziest 2 minutes of TV news ever, with opposing guests on the Ukraine war hosted by Indian TV. the ending is a MUST watch.🤦 pic.twitter.com/1USI8bjHif — Sk Boz, PhD 💙 (@skbozphd) March 3, 2022

Mr Mc Adams finally forced himself into the debate and asked why he (Rahul) has been continuously yelling at him when he has not uttered even a single word.

After unleashing multiple insults, Rahul realized the blunder he made by addressing the wrong guy.

Netizens seem to have enjoyed the banter, as the video is getting crazy viral with funny reactions pouring in.

This makes me laugh so much 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂 — Nitish Bhardwaj (@Hello_nicks) March 3, 2022

Now we know the agenda and propoganda is always set no matter who are in the panel 😂😂😂



McAdams be like pic.twitter.com/CliBYTmGIU — Denzil D'Souza (@23denzil97) March 3, 2022