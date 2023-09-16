Tina Dabi and Pradeep Gawande blessed with baby boy, welcome first child in Jaipur

Chandigarh, September 16
Tina Dabi, the celebrated IAS officer, and Pradeep Gawande on Friday welcomed their first child in a hospital in Jaipur. They are blessed with a baby boy.
Dabi married Gawande last year in a simple ceremony.
In July, she had bid an emotional farewell to Jaisalmer and proceeded on a leave. At that time, several media reports had suggested that Tina was expecting her first child and has gone on maternity leave.
The topper of 2015 batch, she was the first female district collector of Jaisalmer
Earlier this month, IAS Ria Dabi, sister of Tina Dabi, had shared beautiful pictures with family from sister’s baby shower. She captioned it, “Love, light and laughter. Tina’s baby shower.’
