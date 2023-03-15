Tina Dabi's mother Himali Dabi, too, cleared civil services exam to become IES officer; here is why she took voluntary retirement

Chandigarh, March 15
We all know celebrated IAS officer Tina Dabi, topper of UPSC batch 2015.
Not just Tina Dabi, but her mother Himali Dabi, too, was an IAS officer. Himali cleared UPSC exam and was once an Indian Engineering Services officer. Tina’s mother was also a topper of Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology, Bhopal. Tina Dabi is currently posted as District Collector & Magistrate at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan.
Last year, Tina Dabi married Pradeep Gawande, a doctor-turned-IAS officer.
Tina Dabi sister Ria Dabi is also an IAS officer. Himali Dabi took voluntary retirement in order to help Tina Dabi and her other daughter achieve their goals of becoming IAS officers. "It's not easy to prepare for this exam. It is very tough," is what Tina Dabi's mother Himali once said in an interview, reports DNA.
Tina Dabi too proved herself and lived up to the expectations of her mother by topping the UPSC exam.
Tina was first married to Athar Amir Khan of Anantnag in Kashmir. He was the second topper of the 2015 UPSC batch. The two met in Mussoorie where they were taking IAS training. In an interview, Tina had said that she had fallen in love with Athar at first sight. After the training was over, the two got married in 2018. However, the marriage did not last long.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
K Kavitha moves Supreme Court against ED summons in Delhi excise policy money-laundering case
SC agrees to hear on March 24 petition by K Kavitha
Opposition MPs to march to ED office on Adani issue
The leaders meet in the office of Leader of Opposition in Ra...
Supreme Court to hear on Friday Chandigarh admn plea against HC order for FIR against UT police officers
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud says it...
In first direct US-Russia encounter since Ukraine war, Russian jet ‘downs’ US spy drone over Black Sea
Moscow's ambassador to Washington calls incident a 'provocat...
US recognises McMahon Line as international boundary between China and Arunachal Pradesh: Resolution
The resolution pushes back against People's Republic of Chin...