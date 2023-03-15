Tina Dabi's mother Himali Dabi, too, cleared civil services exam to become IES officer; here is why she took voluntary retirement

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 15

We all know celebrated IAS officer Tina Dabi, topper of UPSC batch 2015.

Not just Tina Dabi, but her mother Himali Dabi, too, was an IAS officer. Himali cleared UPSC exam and was once an Indian Engineering Services officer. Tina’s mother was also a topper of Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology, Bhopal. Tina Dabi is currently posted as District Collector & Magistrate at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan.

Last year, Tina Dabi married Pradeep Gawande, a doctor-turned-IAS officer.

Tina Dabi sister Ria Dabi is also an IAS officer. Himali Dabi took voluntary retirement in order to help Tina Dabi and her other daughter achieve their goals of becoming IAS officers. "It's not easy to prepare for this exam. It is very tough," is what Tina Dabi's mother Himali once said in an interview, reports DNA.

Tina Dabi too proved herself and lived up to the expectations of her mother by topping the UPSC exam.

Tina was first married to Athar Amir Khan of Anantnag in Kashmir. He was the second topper of the 2015 UPSC batch. The two met in Mussoorie where they were taking IAS training. In an interview, Tina had said that she had fallen in love with Athar at first sight. After the training was over, the two got married in 2018. However, the marriage did not last long.