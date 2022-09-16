Tired over repeated sexual demands of 89-year-old husband in Gujarat, woman dials helpline

Chandigarh, September 16
In a bizarre incident reported from Gujarat’s Vadodara, an octogenarian woman was compelled to dial women’s helpline seeking their help to do away with the sexual demands of her 89-years-old hypersexual husband.
As per a report of TOI, the man frequently demands sexual gratification from his 87-year-old feeble wife, who remain unwell and couldn’t comply with his demand.
When the woman would refuse, the husband would create a brawl. He shrieks at his wife and their son, letting the whole neighbourhood know.
Infuriated over the bizarre conduct, the family finally called up Abhayam helpline.
The Abhayam team arrived and held a long counselling session of the husband. The asked his to divert his attention from sex through yoga and other activities.
