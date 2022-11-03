To beat boredom, UK man plants 'world's deadliest weed-Gympie Gympie' at home; can cause excruciating pain, suicidal thoughts

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 3

With some vegetation deadly enough to snuff out your life like a deadly venom, growing them around you could prove fatal.

In one such incident, a British man ended up planting the world’s deadliest weed, that too, in his bedroom.

To driveaway boredom, Daniel Emlyn Jones, an avid gardener and an online tutor from Oxford, cultivated the “world’s most dangerous plant”, the Gympie Gympie.

The plant is infamous for its excruciatingly painful stings, which can lead to months of pain and justifies its name of being called a “suicide plant” as its sting can trigger suicidal thoughts.

The 49-year-old has grown the plant in his home and keeps it in a cage marked with a ‘danger’ sign, according to the Independent.

Known as the world's most venomous plant, Gympie Gympie is a nettle-like shrub also called the "Australian stinging tree". It is said to be capable of delivering a sting like "being burned with hot acid and electrocuted at the same time," the report stated.

Daniel told the British newspaper Metro that he just thought “it would add a bit of drama to my gardening."

"You can get seeds on the Internet, but you have to be careful that it doesn't spread out of a contained area, so I keep it potted in my front room. I got my seeds from a company in Australia. It cost something like sixty Australian dollars, so it wasn't cheap. I have always liked plants, though I just got a bit bored with geraniums," he added.

The plant can spell doom for anyone unfortunate enough to come in contact with it.