Toddler gives herself makeover to look like her pet dog, see adorable video

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 6

Human’s love for animals has been evident in the race of mankind. People love cuddling their pets and spending time with them give special kind of rejuvenation. An adorable video on social media is testimony to unconditional love that people bestow upon their pets.

In the viral video, little girl applies makeup to look like her pet dog. Upon being asked by mother, toddler says, “Because I want to look like my dog Francisco.” The mother too could not resist laughter when she notices her daughter’s resemblance with her pet dog.

The video was posted by Good News Movement’s Instagram account. It has garnered over nine million views.

Netizens are in absolute love with the adorable video.