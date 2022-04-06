Toddler gives herself makeover to look like her pet dog, see adorable video

Chandigarh, April 6
Human’s love for animals has been evident in the race of mankind. People love cuddling their pets and spending time with them give special kind of rejuvenation. An adorable video on social media is testimony to unconditional love that people bestow upon their pets.
In the viral video, little girl applies makeup to look like her pet dog. Upon being asked by mother, toddler says, “Because I want to look like my dog Francisco.” The mother too could not resist laughter when she notices her daughter’s resemblance with her pet dog.
The video was posted by Good News Movement’s Instagram account. It has garnered over nine million views.
View this post on Instagram
Netizens are in absolute love with the adorable video.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Covid-19: India reports first case of Omicron's new sub-variant XE from Mumbai
Woman, a costume designer, who has been infected with 'XE' w...
Kejriwal in Himachal: 30 years to Cong, 17 to BJP, give us 5 and see what actual development means, says Delhi CM at Mandi roadshow
Kejriwal promises corruption-free Himachal
In latest video clip, Al-Qaeda chief uses Karnataka hijab row to target democracy in India
Zawahiri showers praises on Karnataka college student Muskan...
Police question PTC TV MD following complaint lodged by Miss Punjab contestant
She had alleged that she was locked up in a hotel room and t...