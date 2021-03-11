Toddler pulls chair for father with broken foot; adorable, scream netizens

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 9

The innocence of babies is the most precious thing to witness. Not only are they kind but their considerate actions can surely lighten and brighten anyone’s day.

In one such viral video, a toddler, who can barely walk herself, can be seen helping her father with an injured foot to sit down.

She leads the way as her father slowly follows her to the table.

Walking with crutches, the father receives pampering from his little girl who pulls a chair for him.

She also makes sure that he sits safe in his place by offering support.

The caption read: “What a great little helper. One of the most heartwarming videos you’ll see this week.”

Watch the heart-melting video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pubity (@pubity)

The too-cute-to-miss video shows the baby taking the crutches off her father’s hands and allowing him a chance to rest.

The little girl’s compassion stole hearts on the Internet and left everyone in awe.

Praising the little one, users replied with “adorable”, “awe” and “cute”.

Read more comments:

"Precious baby"

"Little piece of love"

"Heartwarming to a different level"

The video shared on Instagram by ‘Pubity’ has amassed over two million views.