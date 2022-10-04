Too heavy to be a cop: Man posing as inspector to evade toll tax arrested while extorting money from passers-by in UP’s Firozabad

Chandigarh, October 4
UP police has recently nabbed a person for impersonating as police inspector and extorting cash from residents in Firozabad.
The man, Mukesh Yadav, who is native of UP’s Ghaziabad can be seen admitting his crime in a viral video that has been doing the rounds across social media platforms. He says that he had been using fake ID card and police uniform to evade toll tax.
The video has been shared on Twitter by an IIS officer, Gurmeet Singh.
ये फर्जी #इंस्पेक्टर हैं, जिन्हें #फिरोजाबाद #पुलिस द्वारा पकड़ा गया है।— Gurmeet Singh, IIS 🇮🇳 (@Gurmeet_Singhhh) October 3, 2022
ये कहते हैं कि #टोल बचाने के लिए वर्दी पहनते थे।#Firozabad #UttarPradesh #India #Toll #Police #Fake pic.twitter.com/7flAWIr45C
Firozabad police arrested him while he was extorting money from motorcycles and cars of passers-by while donning police uniform. Police has confiscated fake ID, uniform besides other stuff from his possession. The district police has also shared a tweet in this regard.
#GoodWorkByFirozabadPolice— Firozabad Police (@firozabadpolice) October 2, 2022
थाना टूण्डला पुलिस टीम द्वारा एक अभियुक्त को पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर की वर्दी पहन कर वाहनों से अवैध वसूली करते हुए किया गया गिरफ्तार ।
अभियुक्त के कब्जे से फर्जी आधार कार्ड, पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर का फर्जी आईडी कार्ड, पुलिस की वर्दी में फोटो व अन्य सामान बरामद । pic.twitter.com/q7mMhkHHfc
As per reports, the man came under suspicion of police as he weighs around 180 kg and his uniform too was not orderly. The inquisitiveness around his weight and peculiar gestures draw police toward him to ask where he was posted.
