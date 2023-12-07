Toronto woman offers half of her bed for rent at Rs 54,000 per month; read more to know why

Chandigarh, December 7
People are doing crazy things to cope with the soaring prices globally.
'Looking for an easy-going female to share the master bedroom and the one Queen-sized bed. I have been previously sharing the bedroom which only has one queen size with a roommate I found on Facebook, and it worked out perfectly well," the now-deleted Facebook post reads.
A Toronto realtor, Anya Ettinger, shared the mind-boggling post on Instagram about someone renting out half of their bed for a whopping 900 Canadian dollars a month (around Rs 54,000).
They are offering half of their queen-sized bed for rent at Rs 54,000 per month.
She wrote: “Just when you thought the Toronto rental market couldn’t get any worse, it did. Someone is trying to rent out a space in their queen sized bed in a downtown condo for $900/mo. And the worst part is that someone is actually going to rent this… SEND HELP”.
Toronto reportedly ranks as the second-most expensive housing market in Canada. As per the New York Post, the average cost of a one-bedroom property in Toronto stands at $2,614 (Rs 2,17,870) a month.
