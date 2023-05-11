Traffic challan helps Kerala woman discern her husband’s affair, see how

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 11

CCTV cameras installed at various points across cities are meant to ensure seamless traffic movement and penalise people who violates rules. But have you ever heard of a traffic challan apprising a woman about her disloyal husband.

Well such incident has been reported by local media in Kerala where a woman caught her husband cheating on her after she received a traffic challan where he was seen riding with another women on scooter.

As the duo was riding without helmet, CCTV camera caught them and a traffic challan bearing their photo was sent to the man’s wife as the vehicle was registered in her name.

After receiving the photo on her mobile she asked her husband about the woman he was riding with. The man denied knowing her and claimed he gave her lift.

The wife was not at all satisfied with the elucidation and a heated argument ensued between them.

Then scuffle got so serious that the woman filed a police complaint against her husband for assaulting her and their 3-year-old child.

Police arrested the man on charges of voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint and obscene acts and assault or neglect of child, as per Gulf Today.

