Traffic cop cries before seniors after being snubbed by MLA's supporters in UP’s Unnao

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 18

Police, in the country, is meant to enforce strict law and order without any bias. But some people brandish their credentials of being supported by powerful politicians and hence snub police, just for being questioned about their unlawful act. One such incident has been reported in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao, where a viral video shows a traffic cop crying after he was allegedly humiliated by a relative and other supporters of an MLA.

In UP's Unnao, a traffic constable cries inconsolably as supporters of a BJP leader who allegedly misbehaved with him sit around at the local police station. Incident took place after traffic constable stopped a car with a hooter on. pic.twitter.com/zS0gBaNvJo — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) May 17, 2022

The relative of MLA was actually using a car with hooter and the cop insisted on issuing a challan, as use of hooters and beacons is punishable offence under the ruling of Supreme Court, reported Hindustan Times. The act of policeman infuriated the MLA’s kin and he reportedly insulted him before public on road. Moreover, the cop was reportedly compelled to accompany him to a police station, where he broke down in front of his seniors.

After the video went viral, police have booked MLA’s supporters under several sections.